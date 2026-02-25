Columbus Police investigate a shooting that left one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened in the four hundred block of 19th Street South on Sunday night, February 22, at around 9 pm.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was treated and released at Baptist Golden Triangle.

The shooting is under investigation.

Columbus Police have not identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

