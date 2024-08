Columbus police investigate accident involving bicycle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an accident involving a bicycle.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. in the Hardee’s parking lot on Alabama Street in East Columbus.

A CPD spokesman said the man claimed he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The SUV driver said she did not hit the man on the bike.

No serious injuries were reported.

The apparent accident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X