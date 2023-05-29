Columbus police investigate family gathering shooting

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened at a family gathering.

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – A holiday family gathering turns violent in east Columbus.

Columbus police say Terrance Maxwell grabbed a gun from his car and shot into the crowd of people and then someone shot him.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Florence Street.

Officers were called to the hospital about 1 AM Monday after the gunshot victims arrived. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says no one called 911 when the shooting first happened.

Maxwell was taken to a Jackson hospital. The other person was shot in the foot.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151) or use the P3 Tips App.