Woman says she pulled gun to stop potential robber

"You don't know me. I'm parked at an atm. Why would you come up to my car? Why would you try to get into my car?"

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sharion Long is a long-time resident of Columbus and owner of the S&E security company.

“The fact that he was coming around the corner with the hoodie on, was the first red flag. And then he went behind my car instead of in front of my car. That was another red flag. And that business next door is closed so why are you going there? That was the third red flag. And he turned around and came back behind my car again. I was like ‘Okay it’s time to do something.’ When he reached for the door, I pointed my gun at him and he ran behind Sonic then,” said Long.

Darnell Madison is an investigator with the Columbus Police Department.

He said the CPD can neither confirm nor deny the allegation since it wasn’t called into 911.

He said if you find yourself in a similar situation, alert the police.

“If someone attempts to break into your vehicle or take something off your person, that is a crime and you definitely should report it. If nothing else, to try to prevent it from happening to someone else,” said Madison.

“I think having that gun could have prevented a lot of things from going the wrong way,” said Long.

As a law-abiding citizen, Madison said you have the right to exercise your second amendment.

“If you do have a firearm, it’s there for your protection. If you do feel threatened, you have the right to defend yourself. We don’t want no situation to get to that point where you have to use your firearm, that’s what we’re here for,” said Madison.

Long advises people who travel alone to arm themselves and be especially careful.

“I recommend that you get a gun. If you don’t want a gun, get something to defend yourself: mace, wasp spray. Be alert. Be mindful of your surroundings. If something looks suspicious to you, normally it is,” said Long.

