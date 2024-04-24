Spring conditions finishing the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be a chance for a few showers Thursday, before more warm air moves in end of the week and into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Few extra clouds will linger in the sky. Overnight temps will be in the middle 50s. A relatively mild and pleasant night.

THURSDAY: Wednesday’s front will remain stationary, and this could allow for a few pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon. Without a more pronounced focus, we don’t expect many places to get doused with downpours.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Bring on the spring-time temps! We’ll see highs return to the 80s Friday afternoon through the weekend. We don’t expect much rain either, so get out and enjoy some pool time!

NEXT WEEK: We’re still watching for some storm potential Monday as the leftovers of an active Plains pattern inch closer to the region. A few showers could linger into Tuesday as well.