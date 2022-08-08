Columbus police investigate nightly shooting, one man injured

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man hurt.

Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI gunfire rang out at 1900 block 2nd Avenue North.

When officers got there, one man had a gunshot wound in his arm. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital and later released.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.