Columbus police investigate Sunday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is sent to the hospital following an early Sunday shooting.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the Laquinta Inn and Suites parking lot.

Apparently, there was an altercation just before the gunfire.

One person was hit in arm. They were later treated and released from the hospital.

Shelton said the incident happened across Hwy 45 too. A bullet hit a window at Waffle House.

No one inside the restaurant was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCBI will release updated information as it becomes available.