Columbus Police Investigate Two Shootings That Are Possibly Related

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings that they believe are related.

Investigators believe the first shooting happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex at 7th Street North and Park Circle.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says it appears there was an exchange of gunfire and a victim later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second shooting happened in the 800 block of Remunda Drive.

No one was injured there.

CPD is looking for a gray SUV in connection with the crime.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.