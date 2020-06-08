Columbus police investigating shooting, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man id in the hospital after a shooting and kidnapping this past weekend in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the incident started Saturday night in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue North.

That’s where the victim told officers he was thrown into a vehicle by three black men wearing ski masks.

The car was an older model black Chevrolet Impala with either Ohio or Idaho license plates.

At some point, the victim was shot in the leg before being thrown out of the vehicle near the intersection of Waterworks Road and 14th Avenue North.

The victim was flown to a Jackson hospital.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.