Columbus police make arrest in car shooting incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI, CPD)-A man is now behind bars after shooting into a victim’s car earlier this month.

The incident began at the Columbus Walmart on May 6, when Dustin Wells and the victim got into an altercation.

Wells followed the victim as he left the scene.

When the victim was stopped at a traffic light, Wells shot into his car several times with a handgun.

The victim received only minor non-life threatening injuries. He did not seek medical attention.

Columbus police arrested Wells for a Felony Warrant of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on May 29.

He has since appeared before Municipal Court Judge Goodwin where his bond was set at $100,000.