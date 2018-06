COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A car burglary investigation comes to a close, after a 50-year-old Columbus man is arrested.

Leroy Fearce, 50, is charged with 2 counts of Auto Burglary.

According to a city spokesperson, the burglary happened on 8th Avenue North.

After further investigation, and some tips from eye witnesses, police were able to identify Fearce and return some of the stolen property.

Fearce is currently in jail, with no bond.