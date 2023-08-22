Columbus police make quick arrest in overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made a quick arrest in an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to 709 17th Street North on Monday night for the gunfire.

A spokesman said there was a gathering of people when an argument broke out, which led to the shooting.

The victim was shot one time and later flown out of the area for treatment.

A short time later 34-year-old Jermone Abrams was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

