Columbus police make quick arrest in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made a quick arrest in an overnight shooting.
Officers were called to 709 17th Street North on Monday night for the gunfire.
A spokesman said there was a gathering of people when an argument broke out, which led to the shooting.
The victim was shot one time and later flown out of the area for treatment.
A short time later 34-year-old Jermone Abrams was arrested.
He was charged with aggravated assault.
