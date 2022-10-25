Columbus Police needs your help to find Justin Brooks who went missing Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police needs your help to find a missing man.

28 year old Justin Brooks was last seen walking near his home on 5th Avenue North around 3:30 Monday morning.

He is 5″ 6 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a red, yellow, and orange pullover.

Justin does suffer from mental health issues according to a source.

If you see Justin Brooks or know where he is call Columbus Police or Crimestoppers.