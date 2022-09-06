Columbus considering budgeting for 55 officers as a way to increase pay for police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the topics of discussion during the city of Columbus’s recent town hall meeting involved possible ways to increase pay for police officers.

One of those strategies involves budgeting for 55 officers instead of 70. Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says that they have set aside enough money to fund 55 officers at an increased wage as part of the city’s efforts to build the police force back up. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson says the department is down to a total of about 36 officers. The mayor says this could also be a way to recruit more experienced officers to join the Columbus Police Department.

“Working towards getting us back to, eventually, where we’re doing community policing, where we’re having more officers in neighborhoods, where they’re getting to know the folks in the community,” Mayor Gaskin says. “Being available at the level that we need to keep the city safe.”

The mayor says the city council will vote on this issue during its next meeting.