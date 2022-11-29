Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run

Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car.

Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night.

Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving and analyzing footage from city-owned cameras in the area. Investigators say the weather should not have been a factor in the accident.

“Sadly, the man that was struck died at the scene and the vehicle left the area. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant will determine the cause of death and will provide the identification of the victim,” Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said.

Police ask if anyone sees a dark-colored car with front-end damage or a broken windshield that hasn’t been evident in the past to use the P3 app to send an anonymous text or call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.