Columbus policeman not indicted for deadly officer-involved shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County Grand Jury did not indict a Columbus policeman involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in November 2017 outside of the Premier Lounge on 22nd Street South.

Officer Jared Booth was called to the nightclub about a disturbance.

At that time, sources told WCBI that Booth was talking with a security guard and heard two shots. He ran toward the gunfire and saw some men fighting over a gun.

Our sources said as Ray Davis turned toward Booth, the gun was pointed at the officer. That is when Booth fired. Davis died a short time later.

The Attorney General’s office presented the case to the grand jury and confirmed the no bill results.