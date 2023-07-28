Columbus Police’s newly re-formed SWAT team began its first phase of training

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The nationwide rise in mass shootings has the Columbus Police Department reviving a special unit.

This week, the department’s newly re-formed SWAT team began its first phase of training.

Friday, members were conducting drills on the Missississippi University for Women campus.

The W allowed CPD to use some of its vacant buildings to provide more realistic training scenarios.

Team members’ lack of familiarity with the buildings forces them to think on their feet and adapt as situations change.

CPD Chief Joseph Daughtry says in today’s law enforcement environment, teams like this are a necessity, not a luxury.

“Columbus is not a small, small town; it’s a major city, and we have to be ready to protect our citizens, and, also, this team is also going to be used for high-risk warrants,” said police chief Joseph Daughtry. “If we have somebody; we’re looking for an aggravated assault suspect; if we’re looking for a felony, like a murder, suspect, we’re going in, and we’re going in to get ’em.”

The SWAT team will be working on its phase one and phase two training through the Summer and Fall.