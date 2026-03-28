Columbus reels in revenue with Bassmaster tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While anglers are reeling in the big fish, Columbus is expecting to reel in big bucks.

This is the second year in a row Bassmaster has hosted a tournament in the Friendly City.

The Bassmaster Elite Series lasts through the weekend.

“I’m pretty sure people have noticed the fully wrapped trucks and boats around town. They’re eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels and of course putting gas in their trucks and boats,” said Frances Glenn, Director of Tourism at the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There are more than 100 fishermen and families in the city.

Restaurants, hotels, and gas stations said they’ve seen the impact of the increased foot traffic.

“(We) absolutely have seen impact. Our hotel personally is sold out due to the event as well. It’s a breath of fresh air in an otherwise slower season for this area I would assume,” said Andrew Mitzak, the general manager for Fairfield Inn and Suites in Columbus.

Columbus collects a 2% sales tax, on prepared food and hotels, and as of December, Air B-n-Bs for short term rentals.

Frances Glenn with Visit Columbus said the economic impact can be up to a million dollars.

“It’s not just the economic impact. Some things can’t be measured in dollars, and this puts Columbus and the Tenn-Tomm Waterway on a national stage,” said Glenn.

“So, when we get these major events, whether it be through a fishing tournament or it be collegiate athletic sports, it brings in people who might not have known this area to exist. It brings this area to the light,” said Mitzak.

Some anglers are from as far away as Japan and Australia.

The city, county, and the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority joined forces to prepare for the event

The Bassmaster Expo – Family Fun Day will be tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be live music and jumpers at Columbus Marina.

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