Columbus resident claims MS Match 5 jackpot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus resident has claimed their Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a ticket purchased on Tuesday, March 3, at Sprint Mart #4105 in Columbus matched all five numbers to win the Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot of $705,000.

The winning player went the following day to claim the big six-figure prize.

The jackpot then reset and has an estimated value of $54,000 for tonight’s drawing.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $496 million with an estimated cash value of $232.6 million.

Remember, you can watch for the winning numbers on WCBI News at 10.

