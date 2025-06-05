Columbus resident wins MS Lottery Match 5 game

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Someone in the Columbus area will soon be a millionaire.

One ticket had all five numbers in last night’s drawing for the Mississippi Lottery’s Match 5 Game.

That jackpot was up to a record $1.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at 69 Mart in Columbus.

The previous record high jackpot was just over $900,000. The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold in West Point.

The winner of last night’s Match 5 has 180 days to claim the prize, and as always, you can watch WCBI News at 10 for those winning numbers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.