Columbus resident wins MS Lottery Match 5 game
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Someone in the Columbus area will soon be a millionaire.
One ticket had all five numbers in last night’s drawing for the Mississippi Lottery’s Match 5 Game.
That jackpot was up to a record $1.2 million.
The winning ticket was sold at 69 Mart in Columbus.
The previous record high jackpot was just over $900,000. The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold in West Point.
The winner of last night’s Match 5 has 180 days to claim the prize, and as always, you can watch WCBI News at 10 for those winning numbers.