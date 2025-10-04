Columbus residents are spreading history through a festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) The stage is already set for a weekend of fun and learning from the Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival.

In decades past, Seventh Avenue North was a hub for the Columbus black community.

It was filled with black owned businesses, nightclubs, and restaurants.

The festival came about to honor that history.

“It is a celebration of rich history, and we want to always bring awareness to our culture,” said Kabir Karriem, Chairman of the Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival. “Our history, and to never forget where we came from.”

Although the event will also include games, food, and live Music, Chairman of the festival Kabir Karriem said, he hopes people leave knowing a little bit more about the friendly city’s past.

“People get a chance to not see 7th Avenue for what it is now, but for what it once was,” said Karriem. “And for what we could bring it back to be if we have community involvement and policymakers to invest in this neighborhood. That is what the festival is all about. ”

The event will also include the unveiling of a historic marker for the Queen City Hotel. The Queen City Hotel was the only hotel where African Americans were allowed to stay within 100 miles.

“People like Cab Callaway and BB. King stayed in this hotel,” said Rick Mason, Host of the Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival. That is a moment itself to be able to stay here because African Americans had to drive over 100-mile radius to be able to stay anywhere else.”

With children being able to learn about the history of former black businesses, The MC for the festival Rick Mason said, all of this will be a great benefit to the younger generation.

“It helps them understand because a lot of this is not in your history books in school,” said Mason. “So, for them to be able to come and experience it and learn hands on, that is a big plus for the community itself.”

The festival has been going on for more than 40 years, and it is a free event to the public. The festival kicked off at 4:30 Friday and runs through 10. Day two kicks of Saturday morning at 10, and it will go on until 11pm.

