Columbus residents participate in annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents from Columbus and Lowndes County braved the frigid temperatures this morning for a Freedom Walk through Downtown Columbus.

The annual Martin Luther King, Junior Day march went from the Municipal Complex to the Trotter Convention Center, where participants gathered for a prayer breakfast.

Speakers today, including Jackson State University’s Interim President Dr. Denise Jones Gregory, reminded people that Dr. King’s legacy is also one of service to others and to your community.

“I’m hoping people will understand where we are in our country, and what they can do. Whether it’s something they think may be small, it doesn’t matter what it is. Whether it’s to go out and help a student by tutoring them. Whether it is to go out and help the elderly, or if it’s just registering people to vote. There’s always something that everyone can be a part of to continue to live the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Gregory.

The remembrance also included a reading of Doctor King’s “Letter From the Birmingham Jail”.

