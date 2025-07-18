Columbus residents will not see an increase on garbage fees

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents won’t be seeing an increase in their garbage bills for now.

Golden Triangle Waste Services is increasing the fee it charges the city by 84 cents per household.

There had been some discussion among City Council members about whether to pass that along to residents or absorb it.

After receiving good news that ad valorem tax collections came in higher than anticipated, the Council voted to keep garbage fees where they were and use some of that money to offset the increase.

And, while it wasn’t taken up as an official item, city leaders also wanted to clear up the rules about leaving trash cans out.

“They should put it out no sooner than the night before. They put the trash can out, and once it’s picked up, the next day, they have until that following evening to have the trash can brought back in. You know you shouldn’t be leaving it out there all week. We have a lot of apartments that are not enforcing it, and we are looking at an environmental court in the future. And, that will be one thing they will be enforcing, and possibly fining people for, not bringing in the trash cans,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Mayor Stephen Jones also said that residents who think they need an additional trash can can buy one from Golden Triangle Waste Services.

