COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Salvation Army shatters its goal during the Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

81,486 dollars was raised during the unconventional season.

The non-profit set a goal of 65,000.

Salvation Army bell ringers stood outside stores, as they’ve done for nearly 130 years, but there were fewer ringers this year.

The organization also asked people to donate online and at retail registers, as a way to safely donate during the COVID-19 pandemic.