Columbus Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser down

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With just one week to go before Christmas, the Salvation Army in Columbus needs your help reaching its red kettle fundraising goal.

Bell ringers have been out for weeks collecting money in the charity’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser. It finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need.

You can continue to drop money in the red kettles outside stores in Columbus thru Christmas Eve. You can also give through the virtual kettle by clicking this link.

The organization also still needs volunteers to rind bells. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses can sign up as volunteer bell ringers by calling 662-327-5137.