Columbus Salvation Army surpasses fundraising goal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A community effort. That’s how the leader of the Columbus Salvation Army described the success of their 2023 goal.

The nonprofit sets a goal each year based on the needs of the community.

In 2023, the Salvation Army surpassed its goal. One of its most successful fundraisers each year is the Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season.

The Commanding Officer for the Columbus Salvation Army, Captain Thomas Johnson, said this would not be possible without the help of the community

“We are going to see our clients that come in and receive assistance consistently. And we are also going to see those folks that we were having to say ‘No we are out of funds right now.’ And now, we will be able to assist you and the no’s that we gave, we will now be able to say yes,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the Salvation Army’s goal for 2024 is to raise even more money than last year so that they will be able to assist more people who are in need.

