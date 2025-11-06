Columbus School District holds career expo for students at McKellar Technology Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The future is closer than you think, so it’s a good time to start planning – even if you’re in middle school.

The Columbus School District’s McKellar Technology Center took its message to the 5th and 6th Graders at Hunt Intermediate School today.

The crew from McKellar also brought along about 20 representatives from different employers in the area to show the students the type of jobs that the Technology Center can prepare them for, and maybe get them started on considering their career paths.

Career fields from manufacturing to law enforcement and firefighting to highway construction, and even television production, courtesy of our own WCBI News Production team, were on hand to talk to the students and let them know what they’ll need to get started in the workforce.

“Just the importance of, you know, trades are very important, especially what we do; we build roads, and obviously, roads are very essential. So, I have to think it’s just very important to keep them informed and teach them about trades and within our industry,” said Communications and Marketing Specialist Marley Cummings.

“Kids who may not want to go to college can go to junior college and get a technical degree. So, there are other options for the kids, and some just want to go straight to work. So, that’s where McKellar falls in for the kids that are just not on that path, where they just want to spend four years in college, so it’s a great program,” said Work-based learning Coordinator.

It wasn’t all information gathering, there were also some hands-on activities for students, including robotics.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.