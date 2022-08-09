Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change.

The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment.

Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018.

She came here from the Bay St. Louis – Waveland School District on the Gulf Coast.

Labat has faced some challenges. The latest rankings from the state department of education have the district as a D.

She has also faced staffing shortages, like many other school leaders.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.