Columbus schools enter school year with new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new man in charge of the Columbus Municipal School District.

Dr. Stanley K. Ellis will bring 22 years of educational experience as the next superintendent.

The school board started with ten applicants. They hired their new leader in May and now he says he’s ready to get to work.

Dr. Stanley K. Ellis has served just about every role in education from teacher to assistant superintendent.

However, as he takes the reigns of the Columbus Municipal School District as a first-time superintendent, he plans to be a data-driven decision-maker.

“We are student-centered and excellence-driven. My student is my customer and as superintendent, I’m basically in charge of running a business,” said Ellis.

CMSD received a C in its statewide accountability rating for the 2022 school year.

Considerable improvement compared to its six-year slump with a D rating but Ellis wants to set the bar higher.

“My goal for the district is a B. We have adopted a district research-based instructional model which is called EDI. Explicit Direct Instruction. When a kid leaves one school and goes to another school, they need to have the same type of expectations and routines in regards to the way the lesson is going to be delivered,” said Ellis.

Ellis is setting expectations for himself and other district leaders by visiting schools at least 20 percent of the time.

He has already helped set the tone for school safety.

“We have employed new SROs and SSOs because last year we were in need of those and so I am very thankful we have those positions filled. It’s going to be a game changer,” said Ellis.

CMSD students return to the classroom on Thursday, July 27.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter