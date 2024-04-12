Columbus schools may see needed upgrades with bond issue

Schools in the Columbus School District could be in line for some upgrades if Columbus voters approve a 36 million-dollar bond issue.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools in the Columbus School District could be in line for some upgrades if Columbus voters approve a 36 million-dollar bond issue.

The Columbus School District has a long list of needs for its campuses, and those needs go beyond the regular budget.

That’s why the school board and Superintendent Dr. Stanley Ellis are appealing to voters to pass a bond issue next month.

The first priority… safety.

Ellis said there is a particular need to increase fire safety in the schools.

“The sprinkler system we have to make sure that if a fire comes then the sprinkler system for the most part. That’s kind of common amongst some of our buildings but that is what we really need to do,” Ellis said.

Stokes-Beard Elementary School Principal, Tanesha Jennings says her campus needs a security upgrade.

“On the rear of our building, you’ll notice that there is a street where cars can drive through that is not safe for our students. There is an open area there is no gate there so we often have people from the community walking through our campus,” Jennings said.

Stokes-Beard also has an issue with space. Currently, the cafeteria and the gym have to share.

Ellis wants to fix this.

“This is the cafeteria on the other side.. that is the gym. We are looking to erect a gym here and so this will be the only building that will be erected in this bond,” Ellis said.

Also on the list are upgrading bathrooms, repaving the Columbus High School Parking lot, and redoing the track, among other projects.

It’s all in an effort to create a better environment for students.

Jennings and Ellis agree that the bond money would also have a positive impact on the community at large.

“It’s important to note for our community to know that this bond is important for the safety of our students and to improve overall our school buildings so that our kids can be proud of where they attend school,” Jennings said.

“You look at schools and you look at the community, they all work hand in hand. So goes the school so goes the community. From an economical perspective, its going to be a win-win for all stakeholders so we are looking forward to making sure that we have a student climate that is conducive to student learning and most of all staff professional growth,” Ellis said.

The school bond referendum will be held on May 14th.

It requires a 60 percent majority to pass.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X