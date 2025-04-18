Columbus sees economic impact thanks to Bassmaster tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fishermen from several states have come to Columbus to catch some fish and hopefully a check.

St. Croix Bassmaster Opens hosted its second Division 1 tournament at the Columbus Marina.

Area restaurants, hotels, and tourism leaders are hoping that the school of fishermen and women will help them reel in some larger sales and help the city’s net sales tax numbers.

155 anglers have come from 20 different states and three foreign countries.

“I hope people have seen them, up and down our highways, eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels,” said Frances Glenn, the Tourism Director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Last summer, Bassmaster contacted the Visitors Bureau about hosting this year’s event.

The city and county partnered with the CVB to prepare for the influx of people.

Local restaurants said they’ve noticed the increase in foot traffic since the tournament began on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a lot of families and fishermen’s families come in with us. It does a lot for the community in Columbus. And when we see things like that, it gets people out. It gets people busy doing things,” said Aaron Sanders, the general manager of Sweet Pepper’s Deli.

“Anytime that any of our community partners (like) Columbus Visitors Bureau, anybody that forms events like this, we always see an uptick in business. So, it’s a huge testament to them. We’re just there to make sure that the people they bring to town have a pleasurable Columbus experience,” said Wilson Beck, the manager of Zachary’s Restaurant.

Bassmaster estimated that a tournament of this size will have an economic impact of around $800,000.

“We took off this morning at 6:15 am. We send all 155 pros back out on day two and they’ll bring in their fish today (to) see where they place. And their goal is to be 45th or higher,” said Hank Weldon, Bass Master’s Executive Director of Tournaments.

If you place in the 45, you win checks of $2000 or more.

The top 10 will compete in the Bassmaster tournament on Friday with the goal of landing the grand prize of $40,000.

