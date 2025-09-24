Columbus speeds up investigations with its own local crime lab

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faster evidence processing helps speed investigations, and that can get cases to trial quicker.

Columbus has a secret weapon to help – its own crime lab.

It’s not kept secret by design. In fact, they’re trying to get the word out.

The Columbus Forensic Lab can handle digital forensics, recovery, and investigation of data from cellphones and video. The technicians can also handle Crime Scene Investigations, and the lab has its own Gas Chromatographic Mass Spectrometer for analyzing drugs and other chemicals.

The lab works with about 40 area agencies, helping those investigators get their evidence processed with less of a backlog than the state crime lab.

The lab’s director, Claudette Gillman, said the process isn’t as fast as you may see on TV. It takes time to make sure it’s done right.

“That we can get it done super quick. It’s gonna take time, and we want to put our time and care into our casework to make sure the results that we have found are correct,” said Gillman.

If the Forensics field sounds interesting to you, the lab is looking for a Forensic Chemistry Trainee and a Latent Print Analyst.

You can go to the City of Columbus’ website and check under employment.

