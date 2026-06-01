Two Clay Co. residents hospitalized after being shot

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Clay County residents are hospitalized after being shot.

The shooting happened around 7 am on East Hazelwood Road in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that a son allegedly shot his mother before turning the gun on himself.

Both victims were taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point before being airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo in critical condition.

An eyewitness inside the home at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

At this time, Sheriff Scott believes the incident stemmed from mental health issues.

But the investigation is still in its early stages.

There is no word yet on the condition of the mother and son.

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