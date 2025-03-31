Columbus Spring Pilgrimage kicking off its historic celebration

Columbus is steeped in a rich history, making the pilgrimage a can't-miss event for history buffs far and wide.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The annual Spring Pilgrimage of Columbus is starting this week.

Locals and tourists will have a chance to see and learn about historic homes around town, as well as attend other educational events.

Jace Ferraez, the Preservation Society of Columbus board president, said not everyone realizes the historical significance of Columbus.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but Columbus has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to historical figures that are very well known, and historic properties, and pre-Civil War homes, and public spaces as well,” Ferraez said.

The Preservation Society of Columbus has a mission to get people excited about local history.

That’s what the Spring Pilgrimage is meant to do.

Over the course of about two weeks, guests will be able to visit and learn about 16 historic homes in the area.

Like the Shadowlawn Bed and Breakfast, whose owner, Burnette Avakian, said that even after 22 years, walking into the home is still awe-inspiring.

“It still feels like you’re stepping back into time,” Avakian said. “I know that my lifestyle is different from some other people that have modern homes. And, you know, to each his own. But I do love the antiques, and it is a passion to live in a house like this. It’s a passion fulfilled, I guess, and it happens on a daily basis.”

A guest of the home, Peter Colasante, said it’s important to keep an open mind when stepping into historic places.

“If you’re just open and you come in the front door, everything is like Wonderland,” Colasante said. “The physical setup of the place gives the impression of a very dignified, very calm place.”

Ferraez said telling the history of Columbus, good and bad, is integral to the city’s progress.

“The Preservation Society’s goal really is to tell all the stories of Columbus,” Ferraez said. “In every culture, every neighborhood, and people experienced based on race, socio economic factors things differently. And so we want to put it all on display because we can definitely learn from it.”

During the Spring Pilgrimage Olive tour, Luberta and Bernard Taylor will be performing live music at The Haven historic home.

