Columbus staple Harvey’s getting finishing touches to recent makeover

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – A Columbus staple is getting a makeover. For the past month, Harvey’s restaurant has been closed for a renovation project.

The re-opening was set for this week, but Manager Bryant Bean tells us crews are putting on the finishing touches inside and outside the restaurant.

The Columbus Harveys has been in the downtown building since 1985.

Bean says they are excited to get back to serving their faithful customers and showing off the new look.

“When they walk in, they are going to see a beautiful dining room with updated lighting fixtures and fresh paint and those types of things, but with the same wood characteristics that we have always had. We have a brand new bar and just a new fresh exciting look for us,” said Bryant Bean, Harvey’s manager.

Work should wrap up in the coming days and the restaurant will re-open on Tuesday, October 19th.