Columbus & Starkville vote on mask ordinances

COLUMBUS/STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus City Council votes unanimously to adopt a resolution requiring folks to wear a face-covering in public.

This can be a cloth mask or a plastic face shield. It’s expected to take effect this upcoming Thursday.

Council members expressed a lot of concern about the rising numbers of COVID-19 saying it was a serious issue.

Health professionals encouraged the council to require face masks in public.

This would require people who go into any restaurant, retail store, or city-owned building to wear a mask. Businesses will also be encouraged to post signs.

City leaders say police can and will issue citations if they have to.

The city of Starkville is also joining this trend. On a 6 to 1 vote the Starkville Board of Aldermen reinstated requirements that masks or face coverings be worn in all businesses open to the public and when social distancing isn’t possible.

This comes just 1 day after Oktibbeha Supervisors passed a similar measure for businesses and buildings outside of the city limits.

Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver was the lone no vote.