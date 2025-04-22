Columbus student named semifinalist for US Presidential Scholars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fresh off winning a state title in tennis, a student from a school right here in Columbus is being recognized on a national stage.

Ryan Wu from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of just nine students selected in Mississippi.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top graduating seniors for academic excellence, leadership, and service.

And last week, Wu and his MSMS teammate, Daniel Van, brought home a state title in boys tennis doubles.

Scholars will be announced later this year and honored in Washington, D.C.

