Columbus students display artwork at Rosenzweig Arts Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Arts Council’s mission is to provide and allow growth for artist of all ages, including children.

Works of art from Columbus Middle and High School students are on display at the Rosenzweig Arts Center in downtown Columbus.

Salem Gibson is the executive director of the arts council.

He said regardless of age, artists of every type need to be recognized.

“No matter your walk of life we wanna make sure that Art is a focal point. And the south has forgotten about arts in so many ways, that it’s really cool that we are able to have a facility in a space to highlight it. And so to do this space justice, we really have to follow the rules and regulations that we put into our bylaws, which if we’re gonna be for all, we need to be for all. So we have you know 12 months a year that we can show art, and we wanted to highlight children,” said Gibson.

The art gallery will have a soft opening March 15 for Columbus gifted S.P.I.R.I.T. program.

