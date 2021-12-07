Columbus students learn the skill of coding during international event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University and Columbus Middle School created a partnership to help students crack the code.

Tuesday, students at Columbus Middle participated in an international event called “Hour of Code.”

Kids were able to learn how to code and write programs in order to create dance characters for drama class.

Devin Hill the Columbus Municipal School District’s coder facilitator, said introducing coding to students can open doors to an abundance of career paths.

“It’s important because it prepares them for all kinds of careers,” said Hill. “Even if they wanted to play football -say the quarterback- when they see someone sitting down looking at an iPad during a game, someone had to code for that iPad in order for them to get the different plays onto the device.”

Code week is an international event where people all over the world participate in “Hour of Code.”

Sail elementary, Columbus middle, and Columbus high school, are all participating in the week-long event.