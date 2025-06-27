Columbus’ Sweet Peppers Deli hosts fundraiser for a child in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus family is feeling the love tonight, as the community steps up to support a young boy in need of medical care.

Sweet Peppers Deli hosted a “wait night” fundraiser for Declan, a local child heading to North Carolina for intensive speech and physical therapy, which is not covered by insurance.

Volunteers, including former employees, served dinner, with all tips going directly to help cover the costs.

“It’s been so wonderful reconnecting here and feeling all this love and support from the community. We’re just so thankful,” said Taylor Browning Milner, Declan’s mom.

“It touched my heart. You can see how hard his family is working, and the community has shown up in a big way.”

You can find Declan and his mom on Facebook if you missed the event and you would like to donate.

