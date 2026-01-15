Columbus synagogue amps up security following Jackson fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Arson at Mississippi’s largest synagogue has sparked concern in Jewish communities across the nation.

Doug Bedsaul is the president of the Congregation at Temple B’Nai Israel in Columbus.

Less than three hours away, Congregation Beth Israel’s temple in Jackson was set on fire this past weekend.

“When we saw news of the arson attack in Jackson, the initial reaction was shock, followed in some order by anger and then by a deep sorrow,” said Bedsaul.

Just two years ago, the Columbus Congregation received a bomb threat.

Though it was revealed to be a hoax, Bedsaul said it still shook their community.

“We have to now be aware that this can happen again, and when individuals like this in Jackson actually follow through with an attack, then it makes us even more on edge in what can potentially happen in the future,” said Bedsaul.

The Hinds County District Attorney charged 19-year-old Stephen Spencer Pittman with first-degree arson with a hate crime enhancement for the Jackson synagogue fire.

Studies show that antisemitism has rapidly increased since October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Bedsaul said each threat and incident has caused Temple B’Nai to amp up its security.

“Our security measures have certainly increased, and of course, are being reviewed if there is anything more we can do if someone decides to target our community the way that they did in Jackson,” said Bedsaul.

Despite the tragic fire, Bedsaul said the Golden Triangle community has shown support and love to the Congregation during this time.

Some Mississippi State University students in the Hillel organization have relatives who are part of the congregation in Jackson.

Hillel secretary Sarah Kay shared that with the support of the community, “Beth Israel will be able to rebuild with courage and perseverance.”

Congregation B’Nai Israel in Columbus has existed since 1879.

Two Torahs were also destroyed in the Jackson synagogue fire.

Temple B’Nai Israel is the only synagogue in the Golden Triangle within a 50-mile radius.

