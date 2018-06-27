Columbus teen recovering, police questioning a suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen continues to recover from a gunshot wound, while police question a suspect.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Forrest Boulevard and North McCrary Road.
A city spokesman says the unidentified teen then went to his Maple Street home to report being injured.
Investigators are questioning a juvenile suspect and witnesses.
Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
The teen was shot with a small caliber handgun, possibly a .22.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.
The victim was taken to a Jackson hospital for more specialized treatment but is expected to recover.