Columbus teen recovering, police questioning a suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen continues to recover from a gunshot wound, while police question a suspect.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Forrest Boulevard and North McCrary Road.

A city spokesman says the unidentified teen then went to his Maple Street home to report being injured.

Investigators are questioning a juvenile suspect and witnesses.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The teen was shot with a small caliber handgun, possibly a .22.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The victim was taken to a Jackson hospital for more specialized treatment but is expected to recover.