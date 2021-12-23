Columbus to bury another time capsule

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders have one more event to mark the city’s Bicentennial.

Inspired by the Leigh Mall time capsule opened earlier this year, Mayor Keith Gaskin announces that the city will be burying another one to give future residents a look at Columbus in 2021.

Gaskin is inviting residents to bring personal items to put in the capsule, things such as photos, small objects, discs, or USB drives, anything that represents life in the city.

You can start dropping items off at City Hall on Monday. The time capsule will be buried at noon on New Year’s Eve in the garden area by the entrance to the old Police Department at City Hall.

“We will close it for 50 years and ask that it be reopened in 2071, which will be the 250th anniversary of the city,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The Mayor says they chose the City Hall site because future city leaders wouldn’t need permission to dig it up there… and it would be less likely to be affected by flood waters.

Several of the artifacts from the Leigh Mall Capsule were badly water damaged.