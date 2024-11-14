Columbus Veteran Foundation honors veterans at Exchange Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Serving those who have served. That’s the mission of the Honored Warriors Memorial Foundation.

The organization’s executive director spoke to the Exchange Club of Columbus today.

Dr. Judie Granderson established the foundation in 2011 after the death of her son, who was an army veteran.

She says Honored Warriors works to enhance the quality of life for servicemen and women as the transition back into civilian life.

The foundation tries to reach those most at risk – like veterans suffering from PTSD, by helping them with housing, counseling and other resources.

And now they’re even offering a scholarship.

“It is for veterans, but also for veterans’ children. The reason why we expanded it to include the children is because, oftentimes children of veterans who have once again been diagnosed with any of these debilitating diseases have a difficult time growing up, going to college, and sometimes finances are a major issue. So, this scholarship actually helps the children, too,” said Dr. Judie Granderson of the Honored Warriors Memorial Foundation.

The foundation will host a Winter Social fundraiser on November 22 at 6pm, at the Columbus Arts Council.

All money raised will help its mission of serving veterans.

