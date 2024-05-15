Columbus voters overwhelmingly approve school bond

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus voters had a $36 million to make Tuesday; one that will affect the city’s schools for years to come. A school bond issue was on the ballot, with the money to be used for modernization, renovations, and additions on the campuses of the Columbus Municipal School District.

And Columbus voters came through for the District. The referendum needed a 60% majority to pass. It easily surpassed that with nearly 85% of voters saying “yes”.

In a statement released after the votes were tallied, Superintendent Dr. Stanley Ellis thanked voters and volunteers for making the referendum a success.

The final tally was 1,221 “FOR” to 203 “AGAINST”.