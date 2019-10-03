Columbus woman accused of printing fake checks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was accused of printing fake checks and having other people cash them.

Sharrell Anderson, 37, was charged with racketeering.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County Detective Lt. Tony Cooper said Anderson would print the bogus checks and have others cash the checks. It’s believe she is the ringleader of the operation.

Others have been arrested in scheme.

Deputies searched Anderson’s 20th Street home on September 12 and had been searching for her for a couple of weeks.

The total amount of the fake checks is believed to be around $1,000.

Anderson remains in the Lowndes County jail.