Columbus woman celebrates 90th birthday by moving into new home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a special day for one Columbus woman. Mary Bush is celebrating a big birthday and one big surprise.

At 90 years young Mary Bush is full of life.

- Advertisement -

“I’m happy. I’m feeling happy today. Shed a little tear and having a good time with my family,” said Bush.

Her 90th birthday happens to be the day she moves into her new home built by volunteers with habitat for humanity. Something she’s been waiting for.

“Oh I’m excited. I’ve got the truck loaded in front of my door. I’m ready to come,” said Bush.

To help celebrate the milestone there’s cake. And her most prized possessions, her kids, who came from as far as Abilene, Texas.

“Oh we’ve got tons of work to do. We’ve got to get everything in place,” said her oldest daughter Maxine Smith.

Work that Ms. Bush says she’s going to let them do.

“I’m gonna bring my bed back there and when I get tired of helping them I’m going to get in my bed,” said Bush.

She applied for a habitat home after her home had to be torn down due to mold. The family tried other avenues before habitat.

Habitat homes are built by volunteers and the homeowners living in them also pay their own mortgages.