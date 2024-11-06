Columbus woman dies in a burning camper in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a Columbus woman from this past weekend remains under investigation.

59-year-old Kimberly Kohler died inside of a single-story camper on Hayden Lane, near Steens.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Kohler was taken to the state medical examiner’s office on November 6.

No official timetable is set for when preliminary results could be released.

Merchant says Kohler’s son said he left her alone at the camper earlier on November 3. He returned later that same day to find the camper on fire.

Deputies are investigating the fire as a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

