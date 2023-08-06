Columbus woman gives back to local humane society

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society was in desperate need of cat food.

Vanessa Poteet jumped on the opportunity to give back to her community by helping them out.

She shared a post on a local Columbus Facebook page, and within 20 minutes she had around $210 in donations from the community.

She grabbed every bag on the shelf at a local Tractor Supply Company and was able to purchase 12 bags of kitten food.

For more information on how to help, you can call the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society at (662) 327-3107.

