Columbus woman is facing charges in Tupelo for allegedly trying to deposit fraudulent checks

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Jaronica Jackson of Columbus is facing charges in Tupelo for allegedly trying to deposit fraudulent checks.

Jackson, 24, i9s charged with False Pretense. Tupelo Police served the warrant Thursday, June 15.

The alleged crime happened in 2022 when investigators say Jackson deposited fraudulent checks at a bank in Tupelo. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The case will be heard in Lee County Circuit Court.